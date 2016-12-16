Cantona s elderly military veterans receive fruit baskets, holiday...
Working like busy elves, youngsters at St. Mary's School spent time Thursday morning filling fruit baskets with apples, pears, oranges, candies and other goodies they created to give elderly military veterans. Decked out with festive ribbons, the baskets were delivered in the afternoon to 30 veterans, most of whom who reside at United Helpers' Maplewood campus or the Canton highrise apartment buildings on Riverside Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is lisha skeldon (Jan '12)
|4 hr
|so so
|13
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus...
|Fri
|Utica zoo
|10
|Poker game!!
|Dec 21
|MIKEtheSTEELHEADER
|1
|Phillip Lee Vogt
|Dec 20
|Not making sense
|2
|Watertown KFC Employee
|Dec 18
|just tell the truth
|2
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Dec 17
|Disheartened
|5
|Local Business
|Dec 14
|Enough already
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC