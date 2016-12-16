Cantona s elderly military veterans receive fruit baskets, holiday...

Working like busy elves, youngsters at St. Mary's School spent time Thursday morning filling fruit baskets with apples, pears, oranges, candies and other goodies they created to give elderly military veterans. Decked out with festive ribbons, the baskets were delivered in the afternoon to 30 veterans, most of whom who reside at United Helpers' Maplewood campus or the Canton highrise apartment buildings on Riverside Drive.

