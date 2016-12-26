Adams man charged with driving drunk
Harmond R. Dingman, 72, of 16073 Ikeys Crossing, Adams, was charged on Dec. 14 with driving while intoxicated by Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies after he was allegedly involved in an accident on Interstate 81 with a tractor-trailer and later got stuck in the snow on the exit 44 off ramp. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies charged him with DWI at 7:58 p.m. on Cady Road in the town of Watertown.
