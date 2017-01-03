Actress Debbie Reynolds paid visit to Watertown twice
The renowned actress died at age 84 on Dec. 28, just one day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, died as a result of a massive heart attack Dec. 23. During her rise to fame in Hollywood as the star of several movies beginning in the early 1950s, Ms. Reynolds appeared in Watertown twice in the early 1960s.
