Students Aim to Save Piglets With the Use of Wearables
In an as-told-to essay for College Game Plan , Matthew Rooda, co-founder of SwineTech, explains what he learned navigating the business development process. SwineTech works to save piglets with the help of wearable devices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12)
|Jul 3
|CFIA2020
|489
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Jun '17
|Kilroy was here
|27
|Similarities between Indiana murders & Lyric an...
|May '17
|news
|2
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan '17
|moore
|1
|Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|Randy Nieman
|1
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waterloo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC