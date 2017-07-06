Proposed new name for Waterloo convention center pays tribute to Sullivan Brothers
The City of Waterloo and Leslie Hospitality Company proposed today that the square block, where the Waterloo convention center resides, will be dedicated as Sullivan Brothers Plaza and incorporated into the convention center's new name as Waterloo Convention Center at Sullivan Brothers Plaza. "We are very pleased with the naming of Sullivan Brothers Plaza" says Kelly Sullivan, spokesperson for the Sullivan Family.
