June M. (Chmelik) Feisel
June M. Feisel, 89, of Tama, died Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Circle of Life Hospice Legacy Lodge in Chariton. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama with Pastor Dennis St. Lawrence officiating.
