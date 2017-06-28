Julia Renee Graettinger April 15, 1966 - June 28, 2017
Julia Renee Graettinger was the sixth child born to Edwin and DeEtte Graettinger. Her journey on the planet began on April 15, 1966 in Spencer, Iowa and ended on June 28, 2017 in Waterloo, Iowa.
