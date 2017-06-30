Charles City Murder Victim Identified
According to a press release, the victim in this homicide is identified as Nathaniel Fleming, age 36. His last residence address was Mason City, Iowa. Regarding the suspect, Antoine Williams, we had asked the public's assistance in locating a vehicle, a red 2006 Chev Equinox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAAL-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12)
|Jul 3
|CFIA2020
|489
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Jun '17
|Kilroy was here
|27
|Similarities between Indiana murders & Lyric an...
|May '17
|news
|2
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan '17
|moore
|1
|Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|Randy Nieman
|1
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waterloo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC