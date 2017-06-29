Waterloo police get alleged arsonist ...

Waterloo police get alleged arsonist to confess

23 hrs ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

While crews were busy fighting fires, Waterloo police were able to arrest Justin Silos, 37, in connection to the arson spree. More than 25 emergency responders were put to the test in a matter of hours, and not only were firefighters able to contain the fires, but police say they got the alleged arsonist to confess.

