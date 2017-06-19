Shanin Sebetka wins Princess Pageant

On June 11, Shanin Sebetka, the 13-year-old daughter of Andrew and Desiray Sebetka of Tama and Brandon and Deanna Kucera of Traer, was crowned the 2017-2018 Iowa Junior High School Rodeo Association Princess. This is the first year the IJHSRA implemented the title.

