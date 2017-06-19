Second person arrested in Waterloo shooting
Waterloo police arrested Mico Rakein Rasharn Lovelady, 24, of Waterloo, on Thursday for willful injury causing bodily injury, going armed, intimidation with a weapon and carrying weapons. On June 16, police arrested Chavontae Charvez Boyd, 22, on similar charges.
