Primetime League Basketball is 31 and still going strong
Former Iowa Hawkeye head coach Dr. Tom Davis and Larson started what is now the longest running summer basketball league in the country back in 1986. For many years North Liberty was the primary site for the games---but the Cedar Valley SportsPlex in Waterloo was also added to accommodate the uni players.
