Postal Worker Killed in Marshalltown Crash Identified
The Iowa State Patrol has identified the USPS worker who was killed as 34 year old Amy R. Sanders of Grinnel, IA. The crash report says Sanders was driving in her postal vehicle westbound on Church street and continued through a yellow light.
