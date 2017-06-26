Possible name change to Five Sullivan...

Possible name change to Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center

Millions of dollars in investment, much-needed updates, and an opportunity to do it without raising taxes -- that is the proposal the Waterloo City Council is currently considering for the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in downtown Waterloo. The facility is currently city-owned and the council is looking to sell the property to an Omaha-based company.

