Possible name change to Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center
Millions of dollars in investment, much-needed updates, and an opportunity to do it without raising taxes -- that is the proposal the Waterloo City Council is currently considering for the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in downtown Waterloo. The facility is currently city-owned and the council is looking to sell the property to an Omaha-based company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Jun 5
|Kilroy was here
|27
|Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12)
|May '17
|news
|488
|Similarities between Indiana murders & Lyric an...
|May '17
|news
|2
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan '17
|moore
|1
|Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos...
|Jan '17
|Randy Nieman
|1
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waterloo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC