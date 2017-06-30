Peter D. Williams, 71
Peter Dee Williams, 71, died Wednesday, June 22, 2017, at the Kavanagh Hospice House in Des Moines, Iowa, after living with brain cancer for six months. Those he loved most dearly were with him to support his passing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dysart Reporter.
