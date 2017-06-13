Murder victim's family speaks for first time
As balloons disappear into the sky, so does just a little of the pain endured by the family and friends of Mikaela Bond Hill. Hill was shot and killed when someone opened fire on her Waterloo home just before three on the morning of June 3rd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
