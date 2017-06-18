Last weekend's crash seriously injures father
A Waterloo father of four has serious injuries after he was involved in a crash while riding his motorcycle last weekend. Randy Lee Mohl, 37 was riding his motorcycle in downtown Waterloo on Saturday when he collided with another car.
