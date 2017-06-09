John Deere Tractor and Engine Museum Holds First Family Fun Day
WATERLOO, Iowa- The John Deere Tractor and Engine Museum will hold a Farm Fun Day at the Museum site at 500 Westfield Avenue, Saturday June 10th. The event will take place from 9am to 4pm.
