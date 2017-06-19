Iowa neighborhood plagued by flooding transformed into park
A new shelter and trail in Waterloo are among the final pieces of a transformation of a flood-raved neighborhood into a riverfront recreation area. The Courier reports a $200,000 grant from Iowa's Resource Enhancement and Protection program will fund the new shelter, parking lot and trail in Waterloo's Sherwood Park Recreation Area.
