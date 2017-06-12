Iowa court: Mandatory juvenile sentences should be uncommon
The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that two men who committed felonies as juveniles and were sentenced to more than 17 years in prison without parole must be resentenced. The court concluded in a 4-3 opinion that long juvenile sentences without the possibility of parole should be uncommon.
