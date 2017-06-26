Happening Today: Waterloo to discuss traffic cameras

Here's a general description of what an "Automated Traffic Enforcement" ordinance could look like, according to the documents the city will review and discuss tonight: "The City of Waterloo, in accordance with its police powers, may deploy, erect or cause to have erected an automated traffic enforcement system for making video images of vehicles that fail to obey red light traffic signals at intersections designated by the Chief of Police, or his designee, or fail to obey speed regulations at other locations in the city. The systems may be managed by the private contractor that owns and operates the requisite equipment with supervisory control vested in the city's police department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.