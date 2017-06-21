Good luck follows bad and cold night for lost Iowa fishermen

Authorities say a man and his son who got lost fishing have been found at George Wyth State Park in Waterloo after spending a cool night there. Thomas Frazier Sr. and his son, Martel, were spotted on the bank of Brinker Lake by a boater Wednesday morning and were soon picked up by firefighters and taken a parking lot where their car was sitting.

