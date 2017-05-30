Fencing planned at Iowa spot where 3 fell into river
Leaders in northeastern Iowa's Cedar Falls say the city will install permanent fencing around an area of the Cedar River at a dam where three people have fallen into the river in recent months, resulting in one death. The Courier reports the city will also put up signs warning of danger at the spot near the Ice House Museum.
