Fairview Cemetery still dealing with damage weeks after storm
Fairview Cemetery in Waterloo still has two large trees, several branches, and other debris on the ground nearly three weeks after a major storm rolled through eastern Iowa. One lady told KWWL she's been working at the cemetery for many years, and has never seen storm damage so bad here.
