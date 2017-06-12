Dorothy Ellen Cooley
Dorothy Ellen Cooley, 85, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa, surrounded by her children. Dorothy was born June 10, 1931, in Grundy Center, Iowa, the daughter of John O. and Anna Ash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Jun 5
|Kilroy was here
|27
|Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12)
|May '17
|news
|488
|Similarities between Indiana murders & Lyric an...
|May '17
|news
|2
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan '17
|moore
|1
|Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos...
|Jan '17
|Randy Nieman
|1
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waterloo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC