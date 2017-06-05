Discounted amusement park tickets for sale

Tickets are available for the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Noah's Ark in Wisconsin Dells, Six Flags in Gurnee and St. Louis, Lost Island Waterpark in Waterloo, and Valley Fair in Shakopee. Purchases can be made at the Parks & Recreation office at City Services Center on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 500 15th Avenue SW.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.