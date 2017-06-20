Cities remind people of fireworks regulations after excessive complaints
Plenty of people are taking advantage of fireworks sales across the state, but not many know that each city has rules for when you can set them off. It is legal to buy fireworks in Iowa, but when it comes to setting them off, Iowans will have to wait.
