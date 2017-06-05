Cedar Falls man among 12 astronauts chosen by NASA this year
Raja Chari, who was raised in Cedar Falls, is one of 12 people chosen by NASA to join the 2017 astronaut candidate class. Chari will report for duty in August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Jun 5
|Kilroy was here
|27
|Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12)
|May '17
|news
|488
|Similarities between Indiana murders & Lyric an...
|May '17
|news
|2
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan '17
|moore
|1
|Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos...
|Jan '17
|Randy Nieman
|1
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waterloo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC