Body found in Wapsipinicon River
Buchanan and Black Hawk County deputies found the body of an adult woman in the Wapsipinicon River near Cutshall Access in Buchanan County Thursday night. That's about about two miles northwest of Littleton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Jun 5
|Kilroy was here
|27
|Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12)
|May '17
|news
|488
|Similarities between Indiana murders & Lyric an...
|May '17
|news
|2
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan '17
|moore
|1
|Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos...
|Jan '17
|Randy Nieman
|1
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waterloo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC