Waterloo to explore idea of sanctuary city
The Waterloo Commission on Human Rights is hosting a town hall meeting Tuesday night at the Waterloo Public Library to discuss the idea of "sanctuary" cities, crime and immigration, and human trafficking. Human Rights Director Abraham Funchess says the conversation on sanctuary cities is one that is happening all across the country.
