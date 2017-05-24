Waterloo Public Works Open House today, offering tours and equipment rides
Waterloo residents can take a ride on the city's heavy equipment today during the Waterloo Public Works Open House. The open house is today from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the city's Public Works Facility, located at 625 Glenwood St. The event is family-friendly, open to the public and free to attend.
