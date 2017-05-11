Waterloo nightclub shooting victim se...

Waterloo nightclub shooting victim sentenced to prison on gun charges

KWWL-TV Waterloo

A man who was shot in the stomach outside a nightclub is sentenced to more than four years in prison on gun charges. 23-year-old Sadorieous Collins, of Waterloo, admits to having a firearm as a felon.

