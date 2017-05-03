Waterloo man arrested in stolen prope...

Waterloo man arrested in stolen property investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KCRG

After officials executed a search warrant at 3215 Doris Lane, police spent several days seizing and removing stolen property from the address. Deputies have been investigating with several departments in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois regarding a large scale scheme to illegally obtain property from auction sites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterloo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12) 12 hr news 488
News Similarities between Indiana murders & Lyric an... 12 hr news 2
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor... Jan '17 moore 1
News Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos... Jan '17 Randy Nieman 1
News Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07) Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 18
looking for a person Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 1
News Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08) Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 26
See all Waterloo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterloo Forum Now

Waterloo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterloo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Waterloo, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,593 • Total comments across all topics: 280,755,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC