Waterloo man arrested in stolen property investigation
After officials executed a search warrant at 3215 Doris Lane, police spent several days seizing and removing stolen property from the address. Deputies have been investigating with several departments in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois regarding a large scale scheme to illegally obtain property from auction sites.
