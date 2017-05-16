Waterloo couple indicted on child sex trafficking charges
An eastern Iowa couple accused of luring two teens from Chicago and forcing them to perform sexual acts for money are now facing federal charges. 36-year-old Lawrence Campbell, Jr. and 25-year-old Sade Campbell, of Waterloo, are charged with sex trafficking of children.
