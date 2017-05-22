Suspect shoots at a Waterloo officer
Waterloo police tell KWWL this all started at 11:20 last night around the 700 block of West Parker Street. When the officer was getting out of his car to further investigate, the suspicious person then shot at the officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12)
|May 3
|news
|488
|Similarities between Indiana murders & Lyric an...
|May 3
|news
|2
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan '17
|moore
|1
|Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos...
|Jan '17
|Randy Nieman
|1
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|26
Find what you want!
Search Waterloo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC