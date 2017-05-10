Snapped power pole closes U.S. 218 in southern Waterloo for several hours
A power pole snapped in two in southern Waterloo, closing U.S. 218 in both directions for several hours on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. It happened around 4 p.m. on U.S. 218 between East Shaulis Road near the Isle of Capri Casino and the interchange with U.S. 20. A power pole snapped in two in southern Waterloo, closing U.S. 218 in both directions for several hours on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
