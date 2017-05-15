Possible fireworks bans in eastern Iowa cities
You can buy them...but can you use them? Some eastern Iowa cities are considering bans when it comes to the use of fireworks. It will be legal to sell and use fireworks in Iowa starting June 1 but tonight, cities like Cedar Falls and Waterloo are deciding whether or not to ban the use of fireworks within city limits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12)
|May 3
|news
|488
|Similarities between Indiana murders & Lyric an...
|May 3
|news
|2
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan '17
|moore
|1
|Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos...
|Jan '17
|Randy Nieman
|1
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|26
Find what you want!
Search Waterloo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC