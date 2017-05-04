One person in critical condition after Waterloo shooting
The alleged gunman Rajih Donley of Cedar Falls was arrested this morning and is facing charges of Intimidation with a Weapon, Going Armed with Intent, and being a felon in possession of a weapon. Police say Donley drove away after the shooting, and they later found him at his home where he admitted to being in the area when the shooting took place.
