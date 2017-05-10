One-armed teen pulled from Cedar Rive...

One-armed teen pulled from Cedar River at Ice House dam

1 hr ago

Cedar Falls firefighters and police pulled a Waterloo teen from the Cedar River Sunday afternoon after she slipped into the water beneath the Ice House dam. Police said 18-year-old Chloe Adams was walking next to the river below a retaining wall when she slipped about 5:30 p.m. The current pulled her under and closer to the dam.

