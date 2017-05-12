New this Morning: Name released of ma...

New this Morning: Name released of man injured in Waterloo shooting

Police confirm 36-year-old Moriono Deshon Keys was hit in the leg around 10:30 p.m. last night. Police say someone drove a 36-year-old man to Covenant Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

