Neighbors upset over excessive littering
Excessive littering and dumping is a problem near the Osage and Skyview intersection on the edge of Waterloo near Evansdale. People say trash like clothes, furniture, old appliances, and even used tires are getting dropped there no matter often city workers clean up the mess.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12)
|Wed
|news
|488
|Similarities between Indiana murders & Lyric an...
|Wed
|news
|2
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan '17
|moore
|1
|Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos...
|Jan '17
|Randy Nieman
|1
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|26
Find what you want!
Search Waterloo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC