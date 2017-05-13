Man arrested 6 months after allegedly breaking into church
Antione Franklin, 56, was arrested this month after allegedly breaking into Walnut Ridge Baptist Church in Waterloo six months ago. Walnut Ridge Baptist Church Pastor, Jason Falck, said the person responsible broke in through a basement window last December, left a knife and cellphone, broke into Falck's office, and stole a laptop.
