Magnifying glass causes retirement co...

Magnifying glass causes retirement community fire

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

Dozens of residents at Landmark Commons in Waterloo were evacuated because of a couch fire that started because of a magnifying glass and a newspaper. Waterloo Battalion Chief Marty Freshwater has been involved with the fire department for 28 years, and he says it was quite strange.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterloo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12) May 3 news 488
News Similarities between Indiana murders & Lyric an... May 3 news 2
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor... Jan '17 moore 1
News Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos... Jan '17 Randy Nieman 1
News Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07) Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 18
looking for a person Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 1
News Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08) Dec '16 TRUTH TELLER 26
See all Waterloo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterloo Forum Now

Waterloo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterloo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Waterloo, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,030 • Total comments across all topics: 280,870,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC