Lutjen Gerhard "Luke" Beenken
Lutjen Gerhard "Luke" Beenken, Jr., 89, of Morrison, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at the Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer, Iowa. Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at the French-Hand Funeral Home in Reinbeck.
