Lutjen Gerhard "Luke" Beenken, Jr., 89, of Morrison, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at the Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer, Iowa. Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at the French-Hand Funeral Home in Reinbeck.

