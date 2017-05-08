Leighton Pullin walking on his own, months after coma
An eastern Iowa boy is back on his feet, just months after doctors and police thought he might not make it. Back in October, 7-year-old Leighton Pullin of Waterloo was hit by a pickup truck when he didn't look both ways before running across the street to a friend's house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
