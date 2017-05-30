Joe and Vicki Price to perform at the Courtyard and Cellar Sunday, May 28
Joe and Vicki Price will open the 2017 season at the Courtyard and Cellar in Decorah, with a concert Sunday, May 28, from 8 to 11 p.m. Admission is $5. The concert will be in the Cellar, if rain -- and in the Courtyard, if shine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Decorah Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12)
|May 3
|news
|488
|Similarities between Indiana murders & Lyric an...
|May 3
|news
|2
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan '17
|moore
|1
|Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos...
|Jan '17
|Randy Nieman
|1
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|26
Find what you want!
Search Waterloo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC