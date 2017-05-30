Joe and Vicki Price to perform at the...

Joe and Vicki Price to perform at the Courtyard and Cellar Sunday, May 28

Thursday May 25 Read more: Decorah Journal

Joe and Vicki Price will open the 2017 season at the Courtyard and Cellar in Decorah, with a concert Sunday, May 28, from 8 to 11 p.m. Admission is $5. The concert will be in the Cellar, if rain -- and in the Courtyard, if shine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Decorah Journal.

