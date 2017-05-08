IRS (Once Again) Begins Using Private Debt Collectors
The IRS has recently renewed the use of private companies to assist with the collection of some of its past due accounts. Although according to the National Treasury Employees Union, each of the prior attempts to use private debt collectors has resulted in the IRS losing money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12)
|May 3
|news
|488
|Similarities between Indiana murders & Lyric an...
|May 3
|news
|2
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan '17
|moore
|1
|Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos...
|Jan '17
|Randy Nieman
|1
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|26
Find what you want!
Search Waterloo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC