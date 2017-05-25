Iowa Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Employee of an Iowa...
If you are a healthcare worker in Iowa and your employer is overbilling Medicare every day for unwarranted medical procedures or treatments please call us at 866-714-6466" WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 25, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Iowa Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "We are appealing to an employee of a healthcare provider in Iowa to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 for a discussion about potentially very lucrative whistleblower rewards-if their employer is routinely gouging Medicare by forcing patients to undergo medically unnecessary medical treatments.
Waterloo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Witness says he saw missing Iowa girls after th... (Jul '12)
|May 3
|news
|488
|Similarities between Indiana murders & Lyric an...
|May 3
|news
|2
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan '17
|moore
|1
|Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees oppos...
|Jan '17
|Randy Nieman
|1
|Two Arrested on Kidnapping Charges (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|18
|looking for a person
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|1
|Efforts to stop gang violence in Waterloo (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|TRUTH TELLER
|26
