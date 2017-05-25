In One-of-a-kind Fantasy Novel, Angelic Creatures Appears In the Midwest

Author combines elements of sci-fi, romance, adventure and action to create an extraordinary story that sets in a small Midwestern city. Fancy a story where a strange object appears from the ground in the Midwest, which phenomenon requires the intervention of the military and attracts curious minds and opportunists? Then you should not miss Collette Jackson-Fink's occur in a sleepy Midwestern city of Waterloo, Iowa, which is thrown into national spotlight when a massive and mysterious black pyramid-like structure sprouts up in a cornfield after an earthquake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WebWire.