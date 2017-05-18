Gloria Joan Breakenridge, 86, of Reinbeck, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Parkview Manor Nursing Home in Reinbeck, Iowa. Visitation was held Saturday, May 13 from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at Amity Presbyterian Church, 1803 Hwy D-65, Reinbeck.

