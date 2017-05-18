Gloria Joan Breakenridge
Gloria Joan Breakenridge, 86, of Reinbeck, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Parkview Manor Nursing Home in Reinbeck, Iowa. Visitation was held Saturday, May 13 from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at Amity Presbyterian Church, 1803 Hwy D-65, Reinbeck.
